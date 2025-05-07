Italgas Q1 2025 revenues climb
Photo: Italgas
Italgas posted a strong performance in the first quarter of 2025, with adjusted revenues and other income reaching 459.3 million euros - up 6.5% from the same period last year. The growth was largely driven by tariff-related revenue adjustments in the gas distribution segment and the expanding contribution of the water and energy efficiency sectors.
