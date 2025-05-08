Iran lifts veil on imports via East Azerbaijan Province

In the first month of the Iranian year, Iran imported goods worth $62.9 million, including red meat, machinery, and cocoa products via East Azerbaijan Province. The imports were made from Türkiye, the UAE, China, Japan, and Iraq. Additionally, $14.4 million worth of essential goods, such as wheat, barley, and rice, were imported during the same period.

