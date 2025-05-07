Kazakhstan reports strong export results across goods and services in 2024

Photo: Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In 2024, Kazakhstan's exports saw significant growth compared to the previous year, driven by policies that strengthened export activity, diversified markets, and expanded international partnerships. A key factor in this growth was the focus on China, with successful regional trade agreements that boosted exports to various provinces. Additionally, the demand for Kazakhstani products in Central Asia, particularly in sectors like processing, machinery, and food, continued to rise, contributing to the country's export success.

