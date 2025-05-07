Azerbaijan reveals top popular mobile devices on its market

In Azerbaijan, Apple is still the top dog in the smartphone market, holding a 27.39 percent slice of the pie, even though it’s taken a small hit of 0.24 percentage points from last month. Samsung follows in second place with 23.15 percent, down by 0.28 percentage points, while Xiaomi holds third with 11.17 percent, a 0.03 percentage point decrease. Other smartphone brands, such as Honor, Huawei, Oppo, and Realme, have seen minor fluctuations in their market shares. In total, other brands combined make up 15.74 percent of the market.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register