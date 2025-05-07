EIA raises 2025 U.S. coal production forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has revised its forecast for U.S. coal production in 2025, citing increased demand from the electric power sector and recent drawdowns in stockpiles. According to the EIA's latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, the U.S. is now expected to produce 506 million short tons (MMst) of coal this year — a noticeable upward revision from last month’s estimate.

