EIA raises 2025 U.S. coal production forecast
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has revised its forecast for U.S. coal production in 2025, citing increased demand from the electric power sector and recent drawdowns in stockpiles. According to the EIA's latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, the U.S. is now expected to produce 506 million short tons (MMst) of coal this year — a noticeable upward revision from last month’s estimate.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy