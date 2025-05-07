President of Uzbekistan to pay working visit to Russia's Moscow

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 7. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to Moscow on May 8-9 at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Trend reports

According to the schedule of the visit, the leader of Uzbekistan will take part in solemn events on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II, as well as hold several bilateral meetings.

The Moscow Victory Day Parade is an annual military parade of the Russian Armed Forces on Moscow's Red Square on May 9 during the Victory Day celebrations. The most important parade of those being held on May 9 is the one held on Moscow's Red Square, with the President of Russia as the guest of honor and keynote speaker in virtue of his constitutional mandate as Supreme Commander of the Russian Armed Forces. The parade is a commemoration of the capitulation of Nazi Germany to the Red Army, marking the end of the Eastern Front of World War II, known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War.