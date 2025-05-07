Kazakhstan sets sights on foreign investment surge via financial initiatives

Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan

The Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Timur Suleimenov, and his team participated in the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington. During the event, they hosted a roundtable in New York on "Investment Opportunities in Kazakhstan," attracting over 50 international investors. The discussions focused on initiatives to create an Open Investment Partnership (OIP.KZ) to attract foreign capital and expand market access. Special sessions were also held at major banks like J.P. Morgan and Barclays, highlighting Kazakhstan’s financial instruments to boost investment and strengthen the country's financial stability.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register