Iran unveils export volumes via East Azerbaijan Province customs
In the first month of the Iranian year (March 20–April 20, 2025), Iran exported 255,000 tons of goods worth $111 million through East Azerbaijan Province, marking a 3% rise in value and 9% growth in weight year-over-year. Key exports included iron and steel, rubber, fruits, and machinery, mainly destined for Türkiye, Armenia, and Iraq. Nationally, Iran's non-oil exports totaled $2.94 billion, reflecting an 8% drop in both value and weight.
