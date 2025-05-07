Azerbaijan's expenses on natural honey imports from Türkiye drop in early 2025

Photo: Azertaj

From January through February 2025, Azerbaijan imported 7.55 tons of natural honey from Türkiye worth $20,900, marking a 2.1-fold decrease in volume and a 5.2-fold drop in value compared to the same period in 2024. Last year, Türkiye had exported 15.76 tons of honey worth $108,500 to Azerbaijan in the same timeframe. Overall, Azerbaijan imported 41 tons of natural honey worth $196,000, mainly from Ukraine, Türkiye, and Russia.

