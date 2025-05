BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. On May 7, 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left for an official visit to the Republic of Iraq, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

Within the framework of the visit, a meeting of Minister Jeyhun Bayramov with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq Fuad Hussein, as well as other high-level bilateral meetings are planned.