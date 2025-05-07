Azerbaijan Parliament speaker holds talks with UAE President on expanding relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during her official visit to the United Arab Emirates, Trend reports.

Warmly welcoming the Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed confidence that this visit would contribute to the further expansion of the ties between our parliaments.

Having expressed gratitude for the host's generous hospitality, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova conveyed the greetings of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan requested that his greetings be conveyed to President Ilham Aliyev.

It was then remarked as the conversation went on that there is close co-operation between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates in political, economic and other areas; the existence of extensive opportunities for the further expansion of these ties was mentioned as well.

It was said next that the active political dialogue and consistent contacts between the Heads of State factored crucially in the progress of our co-operation. The purposeful efforts of the state authorities within the strategic vectors defined by our Heads of State have generated opportunities to develop our relations in various fields whilst the inter-state bonds have evolved to the level of strategic partnership thus entering a new phase qualitatively. Besides, it was emphasised that our countries and nations have secured considerable successes under the fruitful leadership of the Heads of State.

At the meeting both sides expressed satisfaction with the strong development of the ties between our parliaments, which is a key aspect of co-operation between our countries. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova remarked that this visit is her first to the United Arab Emirates as Head of the Milli Majlis, and proceeded to share the details of the discussions held during it. She emphasised the significance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed yesterday between the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates, pointing out that this document will pave the way for further strengthening of the co-operation between the two sides.

The conversation moved onto the successful collaboration between our legislatures, bilateral as well as in international parliamentary organisations. Our MPs keep up close contacts and ensure mutual support in such entities as the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation, the Asian Parliamentary Assembly and, in Paris, the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, which was established upon the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan.

As the President of the United Arab Emirates stressed then, the ties between the parliaments oheld a pride of place in the system of inter-state relationship. It was also said that deepening the collaboration in that area would provide for a further rapprochement of our nations.

The significance of the ties in the humanitarian sphere was emphasised as the conversation continued; it was said that the further development of relations in the fields of education, science and culture, the continued arrangement of cultural events on a reciprocal basis as well as connexions between our towns and provinces are all such initiatives that may contribute to our peoples becoming closer to each other.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.