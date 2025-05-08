Tajikistan sets London forum date to boost UK mining ties

Photo: Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 8. The Tajik-British Mining Forum is scheduled to take place on May 19, 2025, in London, UK, Trend reports, via the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan.

Preparations for the forum were discussed during a meeting between the Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, Sherali Kabir, and the UK Ambassador to Tajikistan, Catherine Smitton.

The goal of the forum is to showcase Tajikistan’s mining potential, present the country’s mineral resources, and highlight investment opportunities in the extraction of precious and strategically important minerals.

Tajikistan's industrial production in the first quarter of 2025 totaled 13.846 billion somoni ($1.3 billion), reflecting a 23.4 percent increase in constant prices compared to the same period in 2024. In the reporting period, there were 3,780 industrial enterprises operating in the country.

In 2024, the country's total industrial output reached 53.8 billion somoni ($4.9 billion), marking a 20 percent rise in constant prices compared to 2023.