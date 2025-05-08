International Bank of Azerbaijan expands reach with new branch in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8.​ Azerbaijan International Bank (AIB) plans to open a branch in Shusha this month, Abbas Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Bank's Board of Directors, said at a press conference today for the bank's sustainability report, Trend reports.

“We are planning to open a branch in Shusha this month, and preparations are currently in progress,” he said.

The bank is also heavily involved in supporting the rebuilding of the Karabakh region. Ibrahimov revealed that AIB’s dividend funds allocated for the restoration efforts amount to 100 million manat ($58.8 million).

“I cannot provide an exact figure, as the financing process involves several stages—initial funding is provided, and then clients secure the necessary funds, followed by additional financing. Many of the clients participating in infrastructure projects in Karabakh are our clients,” he explained.

