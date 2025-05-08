Azerbaijani, Turkmen FMs discuss ways to enhance interstate cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Rashid Meredov have held phone talks, a source in Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Trend.

According to the source, the ministers discussed current issues related to strengthening cooperation between the two countries on the existing agenda.

The ministers expressed confidence that the traditional friendship and brotherhood between the two peoples, which have existed historically, will continue to develop on the basis of partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

The importance of political dialogue at the level of heads of state, mutual exchange of visits, and consultations between foreign ministries was emphasized in the development of bilateral relations.

They also discussed regional security, cooperation within international organizations, and matters related to the Caspian Sea.

During the talks, they also exchanged views on other bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

