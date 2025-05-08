Plenitude posts higher profit and cuts debt in 2024
Plenitude, Eni’s energy transition subsidiary, reported a strong financial performance for 2024, with higher adjusted profits and a reduction in net debt. Growth was driven by solid retail results and expanded renewable generation capacity, despite softer prices in some markets.
