AZAL puts brakes on two flights to Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Flights J2-181 ("Domodedovo" airport) and J2-807 ("Vnukovo" airport) of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) scheduled from Baku to Moscow have been postponed due to the continued application of restrictions on certain parts of the route, a source in AZAL told Trend.

The source noted that AZAL continues to closely monitor the situation, guided by flight safety, and will inform passengers about the latest developments.

For further details, passengers can contact the airline via the e-mail address [email protected].

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel