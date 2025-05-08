Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

AZAL puts brakes on two flights to Moscow

Society Materials 8 May 2025 13:30 (UTC +04:00)
AZAL puts brakes on two flights to Moscow

Follow Trend on

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Flights J2-181 ("Domodedovo" airport) and J2-807 ("Vnukovo" airport) of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) scheduled from Baku to Moscow have been postponed due to the continued application of restrictions on certain parts of the route, a source in AZAL told Trend.

The source noted that AZAL continues to closely monitor the situation, guided by flight safety, and will inform passengers about the latest developments.

For further details, passengers can contact the airline via the e-mail address [email protected].

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more