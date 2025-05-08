Uzbekistan's financial services sector sees strong growth in 1Q2025

Photo: The National Statistics Committee

In the first quarter of 2025, Uzbekistan's financial services sector experienced significant growth, reaching 36.4 trillion soums ($3.31 billion), a 19.6 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. The city of Tashkent, which accounted for nearly 60 percent of the total volume, led the expansion with a remarkable growth rate of 124.4 percent, reinforcing its position as the country's financial hub

