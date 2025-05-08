Azerbaijan to award individual presidential scholarships to number of cultural and scientific figures - list

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree granting individual presidential scholarships to several prominent figures in Azerbaijan’s cultural and scientific communities, Trend reports.
The recipients were recognized for their significant contributions to the development of culture and science in the country.
The following persons will receive the presidential scholarships:
Elchin Akhundov
Raiha Amanzade
Sardar Farajov
Nasib Goyushov
Sabir Mammadov
Ramiz Rovshan
Ella Yagubova.
The Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with implementing the necessary arrangements related to this decree.