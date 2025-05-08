Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin climbs in price

The price of Iran's newly minted Bahar Azadi gold coin increased to 748 million rials (around $1,339) on May 8, marking a slight rise from the previous day's price of 746 million rials ($1,336), according to the Iran Jewellery Association. The price fluctuations are attributed to the floating exchange rate system introduced by Iran's Central Bank in May 2024.

