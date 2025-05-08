Shopping with Umico credit line: 50% commission discount

A special campaign is offered for Umico credit line users until May 11, 2025. As part of the campaign, a 50% discount applied to the commission fee for purchases made on credit for up to 24 months. It is important to note that the discount applies only to the second and subsequent installment purchases.

Additionally, as part of seasonal summer discounts, customers will have the opportunity to purchase products offered on Umico.az at more affordable prices.

To take advantage of the campaign, customers need to select products from categories such as electronics, home appliances, clothing, and more on Umico Market, click the “Buy on Credit” button, enter their personal information, and complete the application process.

If the application is submitted during working hours, a response will be provided within 45 minutes; if not the response will be given by 12:00 PM on the next working day.