KazTransOil sets new rate for oil transport across domestic market

Kazakhstan's leading oil transportation company, KazTransOil, has announced a new tariff for transporting domestic oil via its main pipelines. Set to take effect on June 1, 2025, the approved tariff will be 4.02 tenge per ton of oil, excluding VAT. This move follows a decision from the country's Ministry of National Economy and aims to support the ongoing development of Kazakhstan's hydrocarbon transportation infrastructure. The tariff is valid for one year, with its next review scheduled for May 31, 2026.

