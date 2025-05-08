Vatican cardinals fail to agree on successor to papacy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Cardinals failed to elect a new Pope at the conclave held in the Vatican, Trend reports via the Vatican.

According to information, black smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, indicating the failure of the vote.

The next voting will take place following the lunch break. The vote is being held in the presence of 133 cardinals, isolated from the outside world and without any means of communication.

A conclave is a clandestine meeting of cardinals to elect a new pope in the Roman Catholic Church. It is held in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel once a pope dies or resigns. Cardinals under the age of 80 are locked inside, and a clerical vote is held four times a day.