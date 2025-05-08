Turkmen businesses gain global reach via Belarusian exchange co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 8. The Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) is ready to act as a gateway for Turkmen businesses seeking to export products or purchase goods from Belarus, Trend reports via the BUCE.

BUCE aims to strengthen its cooperation with Turkmen companies by increasing transaction volumes and expanding the range of goods involved in mutual trade. This collaboration would provide Turkmen businesses with access to the entire Belarusian market, along with updated pricing and delivery information, streamlining their operations.

Whereas Belarusian lumber currently dominates trade, BUCE sees significant potential for Turkmen exports of textiles, fruits, and vegetables.

In addition, BUCE officials recently met with Turkmenistan’s State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange and discussed opportunities for deeper collaboration, including data sharing and technology exchange.