Kazakhstan enforces new procurement rules to boost local industry

Photo: Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's state procurement system has bolstered domestic manufacturing, particularly in the chemical industry, by prioritizing local companies. This has led to increased production, reduced imports, and modernized facilities. Key outcomes include a 30 percent rise in paint, varnish, household chemicals, and lubricants production, and more controlled fertilizer exports to stabilize prices for local farmers. As of Q1 2025, production has grown 12.5 percent, reaching 406 billion tenge ($772 million), with 49 ongoing chemical industry projects, mainly supporting oil and metallurgy sectors.

