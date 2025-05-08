OPEC Board of Governors meets in Vienna to discuss strategic priorities

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The 168th Meeting of the OPEC Board of Governors began today in Vienna and will continue through May 9, Trend reports.

According to OPEC, the meeting is chaired by Nigeria’s OPEC Governor, Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, and includes the participation of Governors from OPEC Member Countries, the Secretary General, and senior officials from the Secretariat.

The Board is expected to review the progress of ongoing projects and discuss key strategic priorities for the organization. The agenda includes oversight of Secretariat initiatives and coordination on longer-term planning.

This meeting follows a May 3 announcement by eight key OPEC+ producers—Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman—to increase oil output by 411,000 barrels per day in June. The decision reflects a cautious response to stable market conditions and low global inventories, while maintaining flexibility to adjust production based on future developments.