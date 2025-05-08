Iran boosts its oil and gas output potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8.​ Iran's oil and gas production has increased significantly over the past nine months (since the government came to power in August 2024), reaching 150,000 barrels per day, said Mohsen Paknejad, Iran’s Minister of Petroleum, Trend reports.

Speaking today at the opening of the 29th Iran Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical International Exhibition in Tehran, Paknejad highlighted that during this period, Iran’s gas production potential had also increased by 30 million cubic meters per day.

Additionally, he noted that Iran’s refining capacity had grown by 180,000 barrels per day, while the potential annual production of petrochemical products had risen by 7 million tons.

Over the same period, Iran’s gasoline production had increased by 7 million liters per day, and diesel production had risen by 8 million liters daily.

As many as 74 oil fields and 22 gas fields are currently operating in Iran. There are 37 oil fields in the territory of the National Company of Iran's Southern Oil Zones, 14 in the territory of the Iranian Central Oil Zones Company, five in the territory of the Arvandan Oil and Gas Production Company, and 18 in the territory of the Offshore Oil Company. Additionally, the South Oil Zones National Company of Iran operates five gas fields, the Central Oil Zones Company operates 13, the Pars Oil and Gas Company operates one, and the Offshore Oil Company operates three.

Iran's total hydrocarbon reserves are 1.2 trillion barrels. Iran can produce 340 billion barrels of this gas with existing technological equipment. Iran can use about 30 percent, while 70 percent remains unused underground.

