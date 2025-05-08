Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

9th National Aerobic Gymnastics Championship kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku

Society Materials 8 May 2025 12:14 (UTC +04:00)
9th National Aerobic Gymnastics Championship kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8.​ The 9th National Aerobics Gymnastics Championship and Baku Championship kicked off today at the Heydar Aliyev Sports Concert Complex, Trend reports.

Athletes from various age categories are set to showcase their skills in mixed pairs, trios, and group routines, with performances scheduled throughout the day. Competitions will feature individual routines for children, juniors, youths, and adults, followed by mixed pair performances for juniors and adults.

The day’s events will culminate with an awards ceremony to honor the top performers in each category.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more