9th National Aerobic Gymnastics Championship kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8.​ The 9th National Aerobics Gymnastics Championship and Baku Championship kicked off today at the Heydar Aliyev Sports Concert Complex, Trend reports.

Athletes from various age categories are set to showcase their skills in mixed pairs, trios, and group routines, with performances scheduled throughout the day. Competitions will feature individual routines for children, juniors, youths, and adults, followed by mixed pair performances for juniors and adults.

The day’s events will culminate with an awards ceremony to honor the top performers in each category.

