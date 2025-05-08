Uzbekistan talks future of transport cooperation with CIS leaders

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 8. The First Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan, Mamanbiy Omarov, held a meeting with the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the CIS Coordination Transport Council, Gennady Bessonov, and discussed the prospects for cooperation in the transport sector, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

The parties addressed the issue of holding the 45th meeting of the Coordination Transport Council later this year in Tashkent.

Following the meeting, the sides expressed their readiness to further strengthen regional integration in the transport sector and continue constructive dialogue.

Meanwhile, the latest CIS discussions were held in November 2024, covering in detail topics such as the development of international logistics, digitalization of transport, and updating the Council's regulations. The event was attended by representatives of all CIS member states, including Uzbekistan, as well as officials from the CIS Executive Committee and other international organizations.