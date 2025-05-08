Solidarity between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is making enormous contribution to entire Turkic world - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Today, the unity, brotherhood and solidarity between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are making an enormous contribution to the entire Turkic world, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 28th Eurasian Economic Summit, Trend reports.

"My dear brother, esteemed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made unparalleled contributions to the strengthening of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and the expansion of our strategic alliance. Our exceptional interstate relations, which stem from a common history, rich national and spiritual values, as well as the unity of our peoples, are developing dynamically, contributing to prosperity, peace and security in the region and playing an important role for all of Eurasia," said President Ilham Aliyev.