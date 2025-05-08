Azerbaijan's non-oil exports see notable growth in 4M2025
Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports experienced an 18% increase from January to April 2025, totaling $1.1 billion, compared to the same period in 2024. Food exports rose by 12.1% to $300.1 million, while chemical industry products saw a notable 42.5% increase, reaching $35 million. Other exports also performed well, with sugar up by 25.8%, ferrous metals by 16.7%, fruits and vegetables by 14.8%, aluminum by 9.8%, and cotton yarn by 5.3%.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy