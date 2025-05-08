Azerbaijan's non-oil exports see notable growth in 4M2025

Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports experienced an 18% increase from January to April 2025, totaling $1.1 billion, compared to the same period in 2024. Food exports rose by 12.1% to $300.1 million, while chemical industry products saw a notable 42.5% increase, reaching $35 million. Other exports also performed well, with sugar up by 25.8%, ferrous metals by 16.7%, fruits and vegetables by 14.8%, aluminum by 9.8%, and cotton yarn by 5.3%.

