South Korea’s airline launches regular flights on Seoul-Tashkent route

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 8. Starting from May 23, South Korean low-cost carrier T'way Air will begin operating regular passenger flights on the Seoul-Tashkent-Seoul route, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

Flights will be conducted four times a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays – using Boeing 777-300 and Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

Currently, the total number of regular flights between Tashkent and Seoul stands at 13 flights per week. Uzbekistan Airways operates daily flights, with 7 weekly services; Asiana Airlines runs 4 weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays; and Kanot Shark offers 2 weekly flights on Mondays and Thursdays.