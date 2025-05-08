Azerbaijan, Estonia brainstorm visa policy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8.​ Azerbaijani and Estonian foreign ministries have held consular consultations, a source in Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the consultations, the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Head of the Consular Department of the Foreign Ministry Emil Safarov, while the Estonian side was led by Director General of the Consular Department of the Foreign Ministry Tiina Nirk.

The discussions focused on the current state and future prospects of consular relations between the two countries, as well as opportunities to expand the bilateral legal framework in this area.

The sides also addressed ways to enhance cooperation in providing effective consular support to protect the rights and interests of citizens and exchanged views on their respective visa policies.

The importance of ensuring accessibility and efficiency in consular services through digitalization and electronic services was emphasized, with both parties sharing experiences in this regard.

Proposals were also reviewed to strengthen cooperation between internal affairs agencies and to develop bilateral ties in migration, science, and education.

