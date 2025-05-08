Strong quake shakes Northern Iran, causing tremors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. A powerful earthquake has struck northern Iran this morning, Trend reports citing the National Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University

The tremor, measuring a 5.0-magnitude on the Richter scale, hit at 08:53 (GMT+4) in the Shahroud district of Semnan Province.

The earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 9 kilometers, was felt in several nearby areas. While the impact of the quake was significant, no reports of injuries or structural damage have emerged so far.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel