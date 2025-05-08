ExxonMobil to supply low-carbon ammonia to Japan under deal with Marubeni

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Marubeni Corporation has signed a long-term agreement with ExxonMobil for the annual offtake of around 250,000 tons of low-carbon ammonia from ExxonMobil’s planned facility in Baytown, Texas, Trend reports.

The ammonia will be primarily supplied to the Kobe Power Plant, operated by Kobe Steel, and will support Japan’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

ExxonMobil’s facility is expected to begin operations following a final investment decision in 2025, pending regulatory approvals and supportive policies. It is designed to produce up to 1 billion cubic feet per day of low-carbon hydrogen and over 1 million tons of low-carbon ammonia annually, with approximately 98% of CO₂ emissions captured.

Marubeni has also agreed to acquire a stake in the project and aims to use this supply chain to decarbonize power generation and other industrial sectors in Japan and Southeast Asia. The Kobe Power Plant plans to begin co-firing ammonia by fiscal year 2030.