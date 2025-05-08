Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 8

Iran Materials 8 May 2025 10:31 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 8, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 42 currencies increased, and two currencies decreased compared to May 7.

As for CBI, $1 equals 558,301 rials, and one euro is 633,558 rials, while on May 7, one euro was 630,189 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 8

Rial on May 7

1 US dollar

USD

558,301

555,522

1 British pound

GBP

745,083

742,585

1 Swiss franc

CHF

679,679

673,879

1 Swedish króna

SEK

58,139

57,980

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

54,197

53,977

1 Danish krone

DKK

84,913

84,451

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,589

6,589

1 UAE Dirham

AED

152,022

151,265

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,821,005

1,812,286

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

198,449

197,503

100 Japanese yen

JPY

389,172

389,054

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

71,943

71,671

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,450,107

1,442,933

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

405,322

403,246

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

333,692

333,419

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,644

30,557

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,449

14,387

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,910

6,853

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

153,379

152,616

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

42,607

42,401

1 Syrian pound

SYP

43

43

1 Australian dollar

AUD

360,766

360,382

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

148,880

148,139

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,484,343

1,477,452

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

432,253

431,099

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

459,242

456,822

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,639

18,534

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

266

265

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

411,615

411,597

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

102,093

101,573

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

77,273

76,971

100 Thai baht

THB

1,705,388

1,701,444

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

131,700

131,242

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

400,928

403,343

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

787,449

783,529

1 euro

EUR

633,558

630,189

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

108,448

107,939

1 Georgian lari

GEL

203,544

202,540

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,875

33,841

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,890

7,844

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

170,480

169,680

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

328,412

326,778

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,007,217

1,002,283

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

53,791

53,546

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

159,573

158,782

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,206

6,270

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 808,905 rials and $1 costs 712,819 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 786,873 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 693,404 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 818,000–821,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 929,000–932,000 rials.

