Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 8, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 42 currencies increased, and two currencies decreased compared to May 7.

As for CBI, $1 equals 558,301 rials, and one euro is 633,558 rials, while on May 7, one euro was 630,189 rials.

Currency Rial on May 8 Rial on May 7 1 US dollar USD 558,301 555,522 1 British pound GBP 745,083 742,585 1 Swiss franc CHF 679,679 673,879 1 Swedish króna SEK 58,139 57,980 1 Norwegian krone NOK 54,197 53,977 1 Danish krone DKK 84,913 84,451 1 Indian rupee INR 6,589 6,589 1 UAE Dirham AED 152,022 151,265 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,821,005 1,812,286 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 198,449 197,503 100 Japanese yen JPY 389,172 389,054 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 71,943 71,671 1 Omani rial OMR 1,450,107 1,442,933 1 Canadian dollar CAD 405,322 403,246 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 333,692 333,419 1 South African rand ZAR 30,644 30,557 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,449 14,387 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,910 6,853 1 Qatari riyal QAR 153,379 152,616 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 42,607 42,401 1 Syrian pound SYP 43 43 1 Australian dollar AUD 360,766 360,382 1 Saudi riyal SAR 148,880 148,139 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,484,343 1,477,452 1 Singapore dollar SGD 432,253 431,099 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 459,242 456,822 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,639 18,534 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 266 265 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 411,615 411,597 1 Libyan dinar LYD 102,093 101,573 1 Chinese yuan CNY 77,273 76,971 100 Thai baht THB 1,705,388 1,701,444 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 131,700 131,242 1,000 South Korean won KRW 400,928 403,343 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 787,449 783,529 1 euro EUR 633,558 630,189 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 108,448 107,939 1 Georgian lari GEL 203,544 202,540 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,875 33,841 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,890 7,844 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 170,480 169,680 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 328,412 326,778 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,007,217 1,002,283 1 Tajik somoni TJS 53,791 53,546 1 Turkmen manat TMT 159,573 158,782 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,206 6,270

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 808,905 rials and $1 costs 712,819 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 786,873 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 693,404 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 818,000–821,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 929,000–932,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel