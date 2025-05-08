Kazakhstan's Tokayev arrives in Russia at President Putin's invitation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 8. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Russia at the invitation of Russias’s President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.

“President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin to participate in the events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory,” the press service of the President of Kazakhstan said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's president is expected to hold a series of meetings with leaders of other countries in Moscow today.

During the visit, President Tokayev will take part in the events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II. He will participate in the Victory Parade on Red Square in Moscow together with heads of foreign states and governments, as well as war veterans.