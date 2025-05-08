Azerbaijan kicks off restoration works in its Kalbajar’s Zar village

Azerbaijan has rolled up its sleeves and kicked off a significant restoration project in Zar village, Kalbajar, as part of its mission to breathe new life into liberated territories. The first phase of the project includes the construction of 547 homes, social facilities, and necessary infrastructure for an 855-household settlement.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register