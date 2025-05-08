Plenitude posts growth in wind capacity, keeps steady output in Kazakhstan
Photo: Samruk Energy
Eni’s Plenitude has reported a 10% increase in its installed wind capacity for 2024, reaching 1,187 MW. While international markets like Spain and the U.S. drove growth, Kazakhstan maintained a stable 96 MW, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to the Central Asian renewable energy sector.
