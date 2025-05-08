Kazakhstan’s Kostanay to drive green energy innovation with new projects

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region

Kazakhstan's Kostanay region is set to significantly boost its renewable energy capacity over the next two years with the construction of six new energy facilities. These include solar, wind, and gas-piston power plants, which will collectively enhance the region's energy independence and create new jobs. With projects ranging from a 22.6 MW solar plant to a massive 1 GW wind farm, the developments promise to increase renewable electricity production tenfold, reaching a total capacity of 1.27 GW. The planned investments reflect the country's ongoing commitment to green energy and sustainable development.

