Azerbaijan, Vietnam forge stronger ties in new phase of partnership - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8.​ A new chapter in the relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam has been opened, Azerbaijani political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

In the interview, Garayev noted that the political relations between the two countries have been formed based on friendship, mutual understanding, and respect for the principles of international law. Although Azerbaijan and Vietnam belong to different geographical regions, their shared ideological and principled positions have brought them closer.

"Both states remain committed to fundamental principles such as independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and they constantly support each other on these issues. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Vietnam has gradually developed. During this period, reciprocal visits by delegations at various levels, parallel positions at international organizations, and mutual support have laid a solid foundation for their relationship," he said.

Garayev highlighted that cooperation within international organizations plays a special role in strengthening political ties.

"Both countries support each other's initiatives within the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and other international platforms. A significant event marking the highest level of political dialogue was the state visit to Azerbaijan by the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, on May 7, 2025. This visit is historic as it marks the first visit by Vietnam’s top political leadership to Azerbaijan, and it can be considered the beginning of a new stage in bilateral relations.

During the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, regional and international issues, strategic cooperation prospects, and ways to further intensify political dialogue were discussed. Several cooperation documents were signed during the visit, including the 'Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam,' signaling the continuation of mutual support on an institutional basis. This development also provides a solid foundation for cooperation in economic, cultural, and humanitarian areas," the political analyst noted.

According to him, trade relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam have seen significant growth in recent years.

"Petrochemical products, agricultural goods, and pharmaceuticals are the main areas of trade between the two countries. For Azerbaijan, Vietnam holds particular significance as a gateway to the Asian market, while Vietnam views Azerbaijan as an essential partner for integration into Central Asia and the Caucasus region.

Although trade turnover between the two countries has decreased in recent years, there are substantial expansion opportunities. In 2022 and 2023, trade turnover amounted to $594.6 million and $482.1 million, respectively, and it is possible to reach, or even surpass, these figures. As the head of our state recently mentioned, we would like to see a more balanced trade turnover, and for that, mutual exchange of information is essential.

"What projects are implemented in our countries, what investment opportunities there are, and what rules, legislative frameworks, and tax administrations there are—all these issues should be clear to business circles. The exchange of documents signed between SOCAR and Vietnam recently will also contribute to further expansion of trade and relations in the future. The signing of several important documents between the two countries reflects that both Azerbaijan and Vietnam are committed to developing this cooperation and partnership," he said.

Garayev also emphasized that cultural and educational cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam is deeply rooted in historical ties.

"The Vietnam Days held in Baku in 2024 were highly significant in this regard and have fostered a deeper understanding and friendship between our peoples. Both Azerbaijan and Vietnam, as members of the Non-Aligned Movement, share common positions supporting international justice and the sovereign rights of states. Our stances on climate change, UN reforms, and the protection of developing countries' interests align closely. In the context of Azerbaijan hosting COP29, Vietnam’s participation in this event, along with joint climate change initiatives, lays a foundation for future collaboration," he remarked.

The political analyst also pointed out that Azerbaijani-Vietnamese relations are advancing on multiple fronts—not just politically and diplomatically, but economically, culturally, and strategically.

"To Lam's visit to Baku and the agreements made during this visit provide confidence that these relations will deepen, and new projects will be launched. The two friendly countries, Azerbaijan and Vietnam, will further strengthen their mutually beneficial cooperation in the years to come," Garayev added.

