Azerbaijan and Vietnam eye new avenues for cybersecurity cooperation

Economy Materials 8 May 2025 15:38 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Rashad Nabiyev / X

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Cooperation issues in the field of IT, digitalization, technologies, and cybersecurity between Azerbaijan and Vietnam were assessed, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We met with Minister of Science and Technology of Vietnam Nguyen Manh Hung, who is on a visit to Baku.

We discussed cooperation issues in the field of IT, digitalization, technologies, and cybersecurity between our countries.

At the same time, we exchanged views on the future operation of Vietnamese IT companies in Azerbaijan," Nabiyev said.

