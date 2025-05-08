Turkmengaz marks milestone with high-quality gas extraction from Yylan field
Turkmenistan has successfully completed a new well at the Yylan gas field, producing 740,000 cubic meters of high-quality gas daily. This development, part of the nation's energy strategy, boosts economic potential and complements a new high-capacity well at the Galkynysh field.
