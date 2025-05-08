Snam reports 8.3% revenue growth in 1Q 2025

Photo: Snam

Snam has reported €970 million in revenues for the first quarter of 2025, marking an 8.3% increase year-on-year. The growth was mainly driven by higher regulated revenues in its gas infrastructure business, while income from energy transition activities remained stable.

