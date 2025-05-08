Video footage on occupation of Kalbajar by Armenian armed forces featured in court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The Baku Military Court on Thursday screened video footage related to the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district by Armenian armed forces.

The footage opened with scenes showing the positioning of Armenian military units.

One segment featured Monte Melkonyan addressing the militants, asking: “What have we done today? Where are we now? Where were we yesterday? What did we do?”

A militant responded, reporting that they were 20 kilometers from Kalbajar.

Melkonyan went on to say that Armenian forces had advanced from the western part of Aghdara and from the direction of Aghdaban, eventually reaching Kalbajar. “By annexing Kalbajar to Armenia, the entire region will be annexed to Armenia, and many roads will become accessible. I hope that the Azeris (Azerbaijanis – ed.) will understand that it is all over,” said Monte Melkonyan, also known by the nickname “Avo.”

When asked whether Azerbaijanis had shown strong resistance, Melkonyan replied: “Yes, the resistance was tough. We came here via the Lachin road. Every Armenian should understand that their participation in this cause is very important. As decided in 1988, these territories will be annexed to Armenia.”

Melkonyan also claimed he had killed approximately 70 Azerbaijanis on the battlefield.

The video further showed the bodies of Azerbaijani victims and footage of Armenian troops entering Kalbajar and surrounding villages.

The trial continues for Armenian nationals accused of crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, acts of terrorism, waging and preparing for aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, forcible seizure and retention of power, and financing terrorism, among other offenses linked to Armenia’s military aggression.