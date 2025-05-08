Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to visit Kazakhstan for official talks

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 8. Kazakhstan will host the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for an official visit on May 11-12, Trend reports.

According to the Kazakh president's office, during the visit, the Crown Prince will meet with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to discuss the future of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

A series of bilateral agreements is set to be signed, reinforcing the growing ties between Kazakhstan and the UAE.