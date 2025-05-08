Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to visit Kazakhstan for official talks

Kazakhstan Materials 8 May 2025 18:35 (UTC +04:00)

Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 8. Kazakhstan will host the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for an official visit on May 11-12, Trend reports.

According to the Kazakh president's office, during the visit, the Crown Prince will meet with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to discuss the future of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

A series of bilateral agreements is set to be signed, reinforcing the growing ties between Kazakhstan and the UAE.

