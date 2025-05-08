Kazakhstan unveils bold vision for Zhambyl’s economic revitalization

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region

Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region is experiencing significant growth in investment, spurred by a new investment cycle launched under presidential direction. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, the region attracted 120.5 billion tenge (about $229 million) in investments, marking a 37.1 percent increase compared to last year. The investment portfolio spans 82 projects worth a combined 3.6 trillion tenge ($6.84 billion), which are set to generate over 10,000 jobs.

