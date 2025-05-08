Uzbekistan, IAEA chart path forward for nuclear development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 8. The second meeting on the development of Uzbekistan's nuclear infrastructure within the framework of cooperation with the IAEA is being held at IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Trend reports via Uzatom.

Uzbekistan's delegation, led by the Atomic Energy Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers, is taking part in the event. The delegation includes representatives from the Ministry of Energy and the Committee for Industrial, Radiation, and Nuclear Safety.

During the consultations, the activities covering 19 key areas of nuclear infrastructure development are being thoroughly discussed and agreed upon. Special attention is being given to identifying priority areas of cooperation, clarifying the stages of implementation, and aligning the timeline for upcoming activities with the support of the IAEA.

The Uzbek delegation is focused on developing further steps and determining priority measures for implementing joint projects throughout the duration of the meeting in Vienna.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is an autonomous international organization established in 1957 to promote the safe, secure, and peaceful use of nuclear energy. It works with member states to help them develop their nuclear programs following international safety standards, provide technical expertise, and monitor the use of nuclear materials to prevent misuse.