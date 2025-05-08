Azerbaijan to celebrate 90th anniversary of Fikrat Goja - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the celebration of the 90th anniversary of Fikrat Goja, Trend reports.

The decree was signed in recognition of Goja’s contributions to the development of Azerbaijani literature and aims to ensure the celebration of the People's Poet’s 90th anniversary.

In this regard, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, taking into account the proposals of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, is tasked with preparing and implementing an action plan dedicated to the 90th anniversary of Goja.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan is instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.

In August 2025, Azerbaijan will mark the 90th anniversary of the birth of People's Poet and State Prize laureate Fikrat Goja (Gojayev).

Fikrat Goja is one of the masters of the word who successfully combined national poetic traditions with the achievements of world literature, forming a distinctive literary style. As an innovative poet, he introduced a new spirit into Azerbaijani poetry in the 1960s with works that reflected an active civic stance and deep humanist themes. His rich creative output, filled with lyrical-philosophical reflections on life and time, vividly expresses the moral and ethical pursuits of modern individuals. Throughout his literary career, Goja remained faithful to high public ideals, celebrated the freedom aspirations of his people, and contributed to instilling patriotic values in the younger generation.