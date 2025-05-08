Kazakhstan, Serbia keen to expand strategic partnership

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 8.​ President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Trend reports via Akorda.

During their meeting, President Tokayev warmly recalled his official visit to Belgrade in November last year, emphasizing its importance in strengthening mutual understanding and developing multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia.

He highlighted the agreements signed at that time across various sectors, including trade and investment, industry, energy, construction, agriculture, transport, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and military-defense cooperation.

President Vučić expressed Serbia’s interest in further expanding its strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to implementing previously reached agreements and agreed to continue dialogue on bilateral and international issues during the upcoming visit of the Serbian president to Astana.

