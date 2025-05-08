Azerbaijan, Türkiye thumb up for expanding military seamanship cooperation (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. ​As part of the cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Turkish Naval Forces, military representatives of the fraternal Türkiye, who are on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited the ships and training centers of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the visit, the sides exchanged views on the protection of critical infrastructure, ship repairs, maintenance, and construction of new ships.

During this visit, the guests were provided with detailed information about the activities of the Azerbaijani Navy, combat training, and the work carried out in the direction of professional development of personnel.

Besides, during the meeting, a fruitful exchange of views was held between both parties, and an agreement was reached to mutually share the experiences gained in the field of military seamanship and expand cooperation opportunities.

Such meetings serve to further strengthen relations between the navies of the two friendly and brotherly countries and deepen mutual understanding and trust.

